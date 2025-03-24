Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stake Lifted by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4,026.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,325 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $23,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,137,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 824,937 shares of company stock worth $100,327,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $97.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

