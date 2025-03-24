Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 1,966 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 382,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $25,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 820,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $300,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

EWJ stock opened at $71.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.65. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.