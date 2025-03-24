Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 18,503 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $29,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,409,000 after purchasing an additional 181,859 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $23,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 752.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 485.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 190,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.65.

Shares of PH stock opened at $622.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $492.71 and a 12 month high of $718.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $660.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $653.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

