Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VSGX opened at $60.31 on Monday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $63.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

