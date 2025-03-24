SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in SAP by 2,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in SAP by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. JMP Securities raised their target price on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $272.69 on Monday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $293.70. The stock has a market cap of $335.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.63 and its 200-day moving average is $249.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

