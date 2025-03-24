Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $136,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,829,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,744,000 after buying an additional 49,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,401,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,825,000 after purchasing an additional 877,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,209,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,384,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,667 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,030,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,012,000 after purchasing an additional 78,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.65.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $117,005.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,040.92. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $83.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

