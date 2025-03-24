Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $21.94 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,950 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $21,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 14.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.3% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $142.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.41.

Trade Desk stock opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.14 and its 200-day moving average is $109.91. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

