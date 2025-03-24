Community Bank N.A. Sells 500 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,937 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,045,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,639 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,823,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $64.51 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

