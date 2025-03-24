Towercrest Capital Management Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 265,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

