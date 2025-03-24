Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $29,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

