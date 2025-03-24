SBC Medical Group (SBC) to Release Earnings on Friday

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter.

SBC Medical Group Stock Up 1.1 %

SBC Medical Group stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. SBC Medical Group has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56.

About SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

