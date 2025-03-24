Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $35.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JACK. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of JACK opened at $29.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.95. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $70.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $469.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $1,945,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Novem Group bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

