Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 47,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 630,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,674,000 after acquiring an additional 56,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.7 %
CCEP opened at $84.92 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
