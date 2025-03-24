TD Private Client Wealth LLC Acquires 5,295 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEPC. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth $55,680,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,910,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,164,000 after buying an additional 1,242,858 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 663,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after buying an additional 244,706 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 303,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 108,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BEPC opened at $29.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.373 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Stories

