Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Takes $212,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,109,000 after purchasing an additional 51,955 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $262.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.03. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.92 and a 52-week high of $317.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

