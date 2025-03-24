Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Jabil were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $145.02 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

