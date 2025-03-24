Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $30,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,419,000 after acquiring an additional 66,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $96.71 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $93.64 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

