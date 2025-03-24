Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,287 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises 1.7% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 42,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,647,000 after acquiring an additional 43,747 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 229.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,226,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 58.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,219,000 after purchasing an additional 384,270 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at $995,305.84. This trade represents a 17.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. This trade represents a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $29.75 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

