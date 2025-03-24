Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 702 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,293.5% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,241 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 278,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99,642 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JBL opened at $145.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.39. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

