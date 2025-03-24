Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $6.79 Million Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP cut its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. SharkNinja accounts for 1.6% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SharkNinja by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SN stock opened at $87.95 on Monday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. Analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

