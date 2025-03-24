Twin City Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Twin City Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGEB. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 15,153.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 953,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,309,000 after buying an additional 947,247 shares during the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,183,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 835,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,061,000 after purchasing an additional 248,604 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,554,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 601,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 197,511 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $44.97 on Monday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $46.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

