Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.80 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,998 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 760 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $41.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

