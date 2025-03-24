Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,121,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,289 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $255,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $233.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.94. The company has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.