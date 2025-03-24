Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,553,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,396 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 3.6% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $109,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $72.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

