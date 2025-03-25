54,723 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Bay Capital Advisors LLC

Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 54,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.89.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

