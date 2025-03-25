Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $370,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 388.5% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 131,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $265.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $234.18 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.07. The firm has a market cap of $263.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

