TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $33,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.51.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,858 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.29, for a total value of $1,041,140.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,242.29. The trade was a 6.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,858 shares of company stock valued at $21,288,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $372.64 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 730.68, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.07.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

