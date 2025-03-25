American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $53,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

