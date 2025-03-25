Haverford Trust Co Sells 1,130 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Twin City Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $5,945,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Diageo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $105.23 and a 52 week high of $149.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.48.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

