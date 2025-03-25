Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 12,146 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP cut its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,146 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. The trade was a 25.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,404.57. The trade was a 39.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

