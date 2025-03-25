Xponance Inc. Purchases 5,759 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth $237,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.68. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.55%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.