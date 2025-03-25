SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Position Reduced by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XHB. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,189,000.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $100.19 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $95.18 and a 1-year high of $126.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

