Millstone Evans Group LLC Invests $32,000 in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:CODI opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $24.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

