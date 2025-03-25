Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

VRNT opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $22,528,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 491.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,985,000 after acquiring an additional 635,334 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,653,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,151,000 after buying an additional 486,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,263,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,683,000 after buying an additional 412,655 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

