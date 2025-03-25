Millstone Evans Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 91 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $315.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.03 and its 200 day moving average is $322.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $271.54 and a twelve month high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

