12,916 Shares in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,916 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 40.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIVB. DA Davidson set a $27.00 price objective on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Civista Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CIVB opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $306.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.