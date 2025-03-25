Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

