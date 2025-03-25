FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its holdings in FirstService by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstService by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in FirstService by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

FSV stock opened at $173.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 1.12. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $141.26 and a 1 year high of $197.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

