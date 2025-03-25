Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,853 shares during the quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 168.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,935,000 after purchasing an additional 672,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFRM opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 3.63.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $1,002,479.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,694 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,010.08. The trade was a 14.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,986,000. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,301 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,543 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Affirm from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

