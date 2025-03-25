Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,605 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,742 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,151,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,707,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,416,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,310,539,000 after buying an additional 2,765,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,904,563,000 after buying an additional 2,300,912 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

