Bay Capital Advisors LLC Takes $6.50 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 5.2% of Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $377.95 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

