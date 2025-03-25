Potentia Wealth Acquires New Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Potentia Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Potentia Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWV. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 468.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VTWV opened at $138.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.84. The company has a market capitalization of $784.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.09 and a 52 week high of $161.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.