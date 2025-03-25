BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 120.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,169,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $18,257,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 167,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 132,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 275.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 120,005 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 85,464 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

BTSG stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $24.82.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

