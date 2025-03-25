Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $16.16 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $27,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in 3M by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.13.

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $153.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.71. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $156.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. 3M’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $944,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,736.32. This trade represents a 55.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $1,010,438.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,564.70. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.