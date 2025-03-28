Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Simulations Plus from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of SLP opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.23 million, a PE ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $678,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,402,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,381,623.44. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

