Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Axos Financial stock opened at $64.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $663,482.50. This represents a 41.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axos Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,178,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,877,000 after buying an additional 164,997 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,874,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,953,000 after buying an additional 163,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,975,000 after buying an additional 43,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 34.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,154,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,610,000 after acquiring an additional 292,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

