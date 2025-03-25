Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.15

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 115.0% increase from Maven Income and Growth VCT 3’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Stock Down 3.3 %

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 stock opened at GBX 47.40 ($0.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £59.09 million, a P/E ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 0.13. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 has a twelve month low of GBX 46 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 51 ($0.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 49.02.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3 – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 0.49 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 26.21%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential.

