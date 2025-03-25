EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Trading 12.3% Higher – What’s Next?

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.77 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.02 ($0.30). Approximately 3,099,554 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 555% from the average daily volume of 473,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.26).

EKF Diagnostics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £102.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Get EKF Diagnostics alerts:

EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 1.38 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. EKF Diagnostics had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 2.2987842 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF is an AIM-listed global diagnostics business focussed on:

● Point-of-Care analysers in the key areas of Hematology and Diabetes

● Life Sciences services provide specialist manufacture of enzymes and custom products for use in diagnostic, food and industrial applications.

EKF has headquarters in Penarth (near Cardiff) and operates five manufacturing sites across the US and Germany, selling into over 120 countries world-wide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.