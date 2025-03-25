Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 345,536 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 233,684 shares.The stock last traded at $32.73 and had previously closed at $32.64.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $711.66 million, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,345,000. Team Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 133,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

