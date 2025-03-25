Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 345,536 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 233,684 shares.The stock last traded at $32.73 and had previously closed at $32.64.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $711.66 million, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.07.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.
