United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $129.00 at Bank of America

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $133.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.91.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.18. 8,403,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,430,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.92. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $157.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

